Philips' Enhanced LumiGuide Guidewire Gets FDA Approval

September 17, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Philips (PHG) Tuesday announced FDA approval for its LumiGuide endovascular navigation wire.

The LumiGuide guidewire, which utilizes the company's breakthrough Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology, was used for the first time on a patient by Professor and vascular surgeon Carlos Timaran, MD, an internationally recognized expert in advanced endovascular techniques.

The introduction of a longer FORS-enabled LumiGuide Navigation Wire enables US clinicians to visualize a broader range of catheters and expands usage of this technology to patients in America treated in centers equipped with LumiGuide.

"The new enhanced Philips LumiGuide navigation guidewire represents a significant leap forward in endovascular surgery, offering unprecedented 3D visualization and precision during complex procedures," said Carlos Timaran, MD. "As the first to use this guidewire for a complex aortic repair, I experienced firsthand its potential to revolutionize how we approach minimally invasive vascular interventions. The patient who underwent this groundbreaking procedure is doing well, further validating the efficacy of this innovative technology."

