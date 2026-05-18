Philips To Deliver Hospital-at-Home Technology For 15,000 Patients In Stockholm

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced that a consortium led by the company has been selected to support Region Stockholm's first region-wide hospital-at-home initiative. The program, awarded through a tender led by Karolinska University Hospital, will enable hospital-level care to be delivered in patients' homes for up to 15,000 patients annually.

Program Overview

The agreement, lasting up to eight years, will serve more than 2 million people in the Stockholm region. By combining advanced remote-monitoring technologies with digitally connected care pathways, the initiative aims to provide continuous oversight for patients with complex or chronic conditions while reducing pressure on hospital and clinical staff.

How It Works

Patients will be monitored at home using devices that track vital signs such as ECG, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation. Data will be securely available in near real time to healthcare professionals across hospital and primary care facilities. The system also supports video consultations, secure chat, and structured care pathways to detect early signs of deterioration.

Consortium Partners

Philips brings expertise in patient monitoring and data integration, while Swedish digital health company Cuviva provides the IT platform for digital monitoring and communication. Vingmed, a Nordic healthcare technology specialist, supplies and manages clinical measurement devices in patients' homes. Together, the consortium aims to create a scalable model for connected, patient-centered care.

PHG has traded between $21.95 and $33.44 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 15, 2026) at $25.23, down 1.06%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $25.14, down 0.40%.

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