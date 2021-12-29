Markets
Philips Completes Cancellation Of 33.5 Mln Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Wednesday that it has completed the cancellation of 33.5 million of its shares. Philips' current issued share capital amounts to 176.78 million euros representing 883.90 common shares.

The cancelled shares include 20.5 million shares acquired under the 1.5 billion euro share repurchase program that was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, and is now completed. It also includes 13.0 million shares that Philips acquired under the ongoing 1.5 billion euro share buyback program that was announced on July 26, 2021.

