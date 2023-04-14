BioTech
Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

April 14, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - Philips PHG.AS clarified on Friday that 2.2 million devices it has repaired or replaced in a major recall of respiratory devices are actually in the hands of patients in the United States.

The Dutch healthcare equipment maker issued a statement clarifying progress of the recall program underway since 2021 after the FDA issued a statement on April 13 saying that the number of devices the company had replaced was "considerably less" than the 2.46 million indicated on the company's website.

Philips shares were down 2.7% at 16.32 euros at 0842 GMT in Amsterdam.

