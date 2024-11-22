Philips announces major step in making radiology expertise accessible

Royal Philips (PHG) announced a major step forward in making radiology expertise for diagnostic imaging accessible to more patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of remote scanning and remote protocol adjustment features on Philips Radiology Operations Command Center, ROCC, means expert radiologists can now assist technologists on-the-spot, by remotely controlling scans or adjusting protocols to acquire high quality images needed for improved diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PHG:
- Philips price target raised to EUR 32 from EUR 30.50 at Barclays
- Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Spectral CT 7500 RT
- Philips enrolls first patient in U.S. THOR IDE clinical trial
- Philips removed from European Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
- Philips price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 27 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.