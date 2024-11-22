News & Insights

Philips announces major step in making radiology expertise accessible

November 22, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Royal Philips (PHG) announced a major step forward in making radiology expertise for diagnostic imaging accessible to more patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of remote scanning and remote protocol adjustment features on Philips Radiology Operations Command Center, ROCC, means expert radiologists can now assist technologists on-the-spot, by remotely controlling scans or adjusting protocols to acquire high quality images needed for improved diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes.

