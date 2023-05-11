Philips Agrees To Pay More Than $62 Mln To Settle China Bribery Probe

(RTTNews) - Amsterdam-based Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHGFF.PK, PHG) agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act with respect to conduct related to its sales of medical diagnostic equipment in China, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

According to the SEC's order, Philips' subsidiaries in China used special price discounts with distributors that created a risk that excessive distributor margins could be used to fund improper payments to government employees.

The SEC's order also found that employees, distributors, or sub-dealers of Philips' subsidiaries in China engaged in improper conduct to influence hospital officials to draft technical specifications in public tenders to favor Philips' products.

The order further found that the employees, distributors, or sub-dealers engaged in improper bidding practices by preparing additional bids with other manufacturers' products to create the appearance of legitimate public tenders and to meet the minimum bids requirement under Chinese public tender laws.

In April 2013 the Commission charged Philips in connection with similar misconduct in Poland that had occurred between 1999 and 2007.

