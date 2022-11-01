Markets
PSX

Philips 66 Q3 Profit Leaps On Growth In Refining Income; Beats View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX), a diversified energy company, on Tuesday announced significantly higher earnings in the third quarter ended 30 September, supported by strong refining operations and improved market capture. Earnings exceeded the Street's consensus estimate.

Earnings increased to $5.39 billion or $11.16 per share from $402 million or $0.91 per share in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adjusted earnings increased to $3.12 billion or $6.46 per share as compared to $1.40 billion or $3.18 per share in the comparable prior period.

14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

"Third-quarter results reflect a continued favorable market environment, as well as strong operating performance and improved market capture," said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. "Our focus remains on operating safely and reliably producing critical energy products.

Shares of Phillips 66 are currently trading in pre-market at $104.29, up $0.09 or 0.09 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular