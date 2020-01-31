Philips 66 Loses Nearly 5 Percent At Open

(RTTNews) - Philips 66 (PSX) is currently sliding after reporting a sharp fall in the fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported quarterly earnings of $736 million, down from $2.24 billion in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earning were $689 million.

The diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company has been trading below 50-day average since January 24.

PSX closed at 96.41 on Thursday and is currently trading at 92.02, down 4.55%

