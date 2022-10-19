Philippines wants predictable forex rate, says minister

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines must "do something" about sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate to make the currency's movement predictable, its economic planning secretary said on Wednesday.

The Philippine peso PHP= is Southeast Asia's worst-performing currency, having lost 13.4% against the U.S. dollar so far this year as the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to combat inflation boosts the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

"We have to watch out for any sharp changes in the exchange rate and be able to do something about it," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum, adding that he did not want to see "swings" in the exchange rate.

The central bank has said it was active in the forex market and selling strategically to prevent "excessive" forex movements.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.