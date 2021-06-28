Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent, World Bank unit
Tencent, KRR, PLDT invests further
Voyager welcomes World Bank unit as new investor
Philippines among the lowest in bank penetration in Asia
MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.
Shareholders PLDT Inc TEL.PS, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.
Voyager, which serves 38 million Filipinos through its consumer platforms that include e-wallet and digital payments, welcomed a unit of the World Bank's International Finance Corp as a new investor.
The fintech firm said it applied for a digital banking license with the Philippine central bank, which has so far granted three firms an approval to operate.
Only a third of Filipinos have a formal bank account, among the lowest in Asia, giving fintech firms an attractive leeway for growth.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)
((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))
