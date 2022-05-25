Philippines' VistaREIT prices, downsizes IPO

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine company VistaREIT Inc, a real estate investment trust, on Thursday priced its initial public offering at 1.75 pesos ($0.0335), in a share sale that could generate up to $92 million.

VistaREIT, owned by by the country's richest person Manuel B Villar, plans to sell up to 2.75 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, down from the 3.67 billion shares in its filing, the company told the stock exchange.

($1 = 52.30 Philippine pesos)

