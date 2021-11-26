Philippines' Universal Robina acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food for $453 mln

MANILA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Philippines' Universal Robina Corp URC.PS said on Friday it is acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food Industries for 1.925 billion ringgit ($453.58 million).

URC agreed to buy 100% of Munchy and its subsidiary from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Philippine snacks and beverage firm said in a disclosure.

($1 = 4.2440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

