Philippines' Universal Robina acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food for $453 mln

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

Philippines' Universal Robina Corp said on Friday it is acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food Industries for 1.925 billion ringgit ($453.58 million).

MANILA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Philippines' Universal Robina Corp URC.PS said on Friday it is acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food Industries for 1.925 billion ringgit ($453.58 million).

URC agreed to buy 100% of Munchy and its subsidiary from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Philippine snacks and beverage firm said in a disclosure.

($1 = 4.2440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More