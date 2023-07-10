Philippines' trade deficit narrows to $4.39 bln in May

Adds milestones for trade balance and exports in paragraphs 1 and 3

MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.39 billion for May from a year earlier, as exports rose for the first time in six months and imports declined at a slower pace, official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in May fell 8.8% to $10.84 billion from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's 15% decline.

Exports PHEXP=ECI increased 1.9%, posting its first annual growth since November, to $6.44 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.