Philippines' trade deficit hits lowest in more than 5-yrs

Contributors
Karen Lema Reuters
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in more than five years in April, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, as imports plunged by a record amount amid slowing activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MANILA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in more than five years in April, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, as imports plunged by a record amount amid slowing activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 65.3% drop in imports in April was greater than the record 50.8% fall in exports, resulting in a trade deficit of $499 million.

Hefty declines were recorded in the import of transport equipment, iron and steel, industrial machinery and equipment, mineral fuels, among others, as domestic economic activity slowed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Philippine economy is expected to contract for the first time in more than two decades this year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More