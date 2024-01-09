Philippines trade deficit at $4.69 bln in November

Adds trade balance milestone in the first paragraph, imports milestone in the second

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.69 billion for November, its widest gap in seven months, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in November rose 0.02%, the first increase since January 2023, to $10.82 billion from a year earlier, while exports PHEXP=ECI dropped 13.7% to $6.13 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.