Philippines trade deficit at $4.17 bln in October

December 11, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.17 billion for October, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in September fell 4.4% to $10.54 billion from a year earlier, posting its lowest decline since March.

Exports PHEXP=ECI sank 17.5%, its steepest drop in six months, to $6.36 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
