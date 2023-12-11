Philippines trade deficit at $4.17 bln in October

Adds milestones in exports, imports in paragraphs 2, 3

MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.17 billion for October, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in September fell 4.4% to $10.54 billion from a year earlier, posting its lowest decline since March.

Exports PHEXP=ECI sank 17.5%, its steepest drop in six months, to $6.36 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.