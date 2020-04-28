FNI

Philippines' top nickel ore miners to resume operations on May 1

Enrico dela Cruz Reuters
The Philippines' top two nickel miners said on Tuesday they expect to gradually resume mining and shipping operations in the country's main ore-producing region starting on May 1, following shutdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Nickel Asia Corp NIKL.PS and Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc FNI.PS are preparing to restart operations in Surigao del Norte in the southern Caraga region, where the restrictions are expected to be eased after April 30, senior company officials told Reuters.

