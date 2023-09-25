News & Insights

Philippines to remove barrier placed by China in South China Sea - national security advisor

Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

September 25, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

Adds background

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will take "all appropriate actions to cause the removal of barriers" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the country's national security advisor, Eduardo M. Año, said on Monday.

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of placing a floating barrier in the Scarborough Shoaland said it would protect the rights of its fishermen.

"We condemn the installation of floating barriers by Chinese coast guard," Año said in a statement.

"The placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen," he added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond to requests for comment.

China claims 90% of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.