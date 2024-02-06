News & Insights

Philippines to launch retail treasury bond offer

February 06, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

MANILA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine government will launch this month its first retail bonds for 2024, with a minimum offering of 30 billion pesos ($534.24 million) at an auction set on February 13.

The peso-denominated five-year bonds will be sold up to Feb. 23, the Bureau of Treasury said in a notice on Tuesday, with a swap offer for bonds expiring in 2024.

The government's retail treasury bonds offer, which targets small investors, have become a regular feature of its fund-raising programme.

($1 = 56.1550 Philippine pesos)

