Philippines to launch retail peso bond offer, sets Feb. 7 rate-setting auction

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 02, 2023 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines will launch next week an offer of peso-denominated retail bonds due 2028, seeking to raise 30 billion pesos ($556.79 million) initially at a rate-setting auction on Feb. 7, the Bureau of the Treasury said.

The offer includes a swap option for holders of some bonds maturing this year, it said in a notice on its website.

