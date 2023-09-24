Philippines to launch retail dollar bond on Sept. 26

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine government will launch an onshore offer of U.S. dollar-denominated retail bonds on Sept. 26 to try to raise $1 billion initially, although it may seek to raise more depending on demand, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

The government also plans to raise at least $1 billion from its maiden sukuk bond issue to be launched likely in the last quarter of 2023, he told reporters.

Manila's onshore retail dollar bond offer, the second of its kind in the Philippines, may consist of five-year or 10-year issues similar to the first one issued in 2021, which raised $1.6 billion.

"There may be a big demand, so maybe we can upsize," Diokno said.

The offer is an alternative investment product available to Filipinos at a minimum placement of $200, or its peso equivalent, and should help to boost government budgetary support.

Investors will receive coupon payment tax-free, making it "a good investment", Diokno said.

The government has yet to release further details of the retail dollar bond offer and planned sukuk issue.

It has held discussions on a potential structure for the sukuk issue, which could carry a five-year or 10-year maturity, the former national treasurer Rosalia de Leon said earlier this month before she was appointed as a member of the central bank's monetary board.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

