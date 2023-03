MANILA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking at offering $2 billion to $3 billion worth of dollar denominated retail bonds next month, its finance minister said on Friday.

Proceeds will be used to finance the government's budget, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno told reporters.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.