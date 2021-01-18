Philippines to buy 20 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc MRNA.O, the country's presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Moderna's vaccines adds to the Philippines' deals to buy a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca AZN.L, Novavax NVAX.O and Sinovac SVA.O. The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

