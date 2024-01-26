News & Insights

Philippines tenders for up to 96,000 metric tons feed wheat - traders

January 26, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Two importer groups in the Philippines have issued two separate tenders each seeking to purchase between 45,000 to 48,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in one tender is also believed to be Friday, Jan. 26, while offers in the second tender should be submitted on Monday, Jan. 29.

Shipment in both tenders is sought in April and May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

