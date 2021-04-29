Philippines tenders for up to 185,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

HAMBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase up to 185,000 tonnes of milling or animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for price submissions is May 4.

The group is seeking three equal consignments for shipment in June, July and August depending on origin supplied. The consignments can be feed wheat, milling wheat or a combination of both.

Feed wheat can be sourced from either Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Brazil, Australia, the United States or Canada. The milling wheat can be sourced from Russia, Ukraine or Australia.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.