Philippines tenders for around 380,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase around 380,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for price submissions is Friday, April 16.

The group is seeking a series of consignments for shipment between June and September.

Some 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat are sought and 140,000 tonnes of feed wheat.

The feed wheat can be sourced from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Brazil, Australia, the United States or Canada, traders said.

The milling wheat can be sourced from Russia, Ukraine or Australia.

A separate tender from importers in the Philippines for 165,000 tonnes of feed wheat closes on Thursday. GRA/TEND

