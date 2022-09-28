Philippines tenders for about 50,000 tonnes each feed wheat, barley - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines has issued a tender to purchase around 45,000 tonnes to 50,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 45,000 tonnes to 50,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is believed to be Thursday, Sept. 29.

Shipment is sought in the full months of January, February and March, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

