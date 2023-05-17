News & Insights

Philippines tenders for about 40,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

May 17, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters

HAMBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines has issued a tender to purchase around 40,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also believed to be Wednesday, May 17.

Shipment is sought in the full month of July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

