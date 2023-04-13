Philippines tenders for about 150,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines has issued a tender to purchase around 150,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The group was also seeking alternative offers involving combined cargoes with undetermined volumes of milling wheat and feed barley.

The deadline for submission of price offers is believed to be Friday, April 14.

Shipment is sought in one 60,000 tonne consignment, one of 50,000 and two of 20,000 tonnes. Arrival in the Philippines was sought between June 15 and July 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

