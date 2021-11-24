Philippines taking steps to temporarily limit rice imports from Vietnam - traders

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines, a big importer of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam, three Vietnamese rice traders said on Wednesday.

"The Philippines' department of agriculture has suspended issuing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for rice shipments from Vietnam amid a harvest there," said one of the traders said, referring to the Philippines.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

