Commodities

Philippines taking steps to temporarily limit rice imports from Vietnam - traders

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Philippines, a big importer of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam, three Vietnamese rice traders said on Wednesday.

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines, a big importer of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam, three Vietnamese rice traders said on Wednesday.

"The Philippines' department of agriculture has suspended issuing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for rice shipments from Vietnam amid a harvest there," said one of the traders said, referring to the Philippines.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular