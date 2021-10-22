Philippines' Synergy Grid prices $273 mln follow-on offer at bottom

Synergy to offer up to 1.15 bln shares at 12 pesos/share

Philippines could take top spot for Southeast Asia IPOs

MANILA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Synergy Grid & Development SGP.PS, majority owner of the Philippines' only electricity grid operator, on Friday priced its follow-on stock offering at the bottom of its guidance of 12 to 17 pesos ($0.24 to $0.33) per share.

The final offer price will raise as much as 13.85 billion pesos ($273 million) through the sale of up to 1.15 billion shares, including an overallotment option, the company said in Philippine Stock Exchange filing.

The deal adds to a slew of initial public offerings and share sales that could propel the Philippines to top spot in Southeast Asia in corporate fundraising this year.

Bank of America BAC.N and UBS UBSG.S are the joint global coordinators, while BDO Capital is sole domestic coordinator, and bookrunner along with BPI Capital and PNB Capital.

The offer period begins on Oct. 26 and ends on Nov. 2, followed by listing on Nov. 10.

Synergy Grid is the holding company of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the country's only power transmission company, with a 60% interest. State Grid Corp of China owns the remaining stake.

The share sale is intended to meet the minimum 20% public ownership requirement for National Grid, which has a 0.25% free float currently.

Synergy Grid will use the proceeds to inject fresh capital into National Grid to help expand its network.

