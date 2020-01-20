Philippines sweetens rules on REITs with lower public float, tax perks

Philippine real estate investment trust (REIT) companies will be allowed to maintain control of their firms and enjoy tax breaks under revised government rules to attract fresh capital to sustain property market growth, authorities said on Monday.
