Philippines suspends onion imports

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

January 19, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

MANILA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agriculture ministry said on Friday it has ordered the suspension of onion imports until May, to protect domestic farmers.

The ban can be extended up to July depending on domestic harvest of the high value crop, the ministry said in a statement.

A supply glut in the Philippines has significantly pushed down prices of onions over the past year, according to government data.

