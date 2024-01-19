Philippines suspends onion imports

Recasts, adds details

MANILA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agriculture ministry said on Friday it has ordered the suspension of onion imports until May, to protect domestic farmers.

The ban can be extended up to July depending on domestic harvest of the high value crop, the ministry said in a statement.

A supply glut in the Philippines has significantly pushed down prices of onions over the past year, according to government data.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.