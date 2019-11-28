Philippines sponsors first cat bond

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, better known as the World Bank, has issued two tranches of catastrophe-linked bonds to provide the Republic of the Philippines with financial protection against losses from natural disasters, in the first deal of its kind in Asia.

A US$75m tranche due on December 22 2022 covers risks from earthquakes. It pays three-month dollar Libor less 12bp, plus a risk margin of 5.5%.

A US$150m tranche due December 2 2022 covers risks from tropical cyclones. It pays three-month Libor less 12bp, plus a risk margin of 5.65%.

The bonds will pay out to the Philippines when an earthquake or cyclone meets the criteria under the bond terms, giving the national treasury an immediate boost to help the country cope with an emergency.

"Many countries in Asia are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, which makes finding innovative, capital markets solutions a major priority to address the impact on their economies," said Hua Jingdong, World Bank vice president and treasurer.

"The World Bank CAT bonds for the Philippines are the first to be sponsored by the government of an Asian country and the result of a close and long-term partnership between the World Bank and the Philippines government."

The catastrophe bonds are listed on the Singapore Exchange, making them the first such instruments to be listed in Asia.

The World Bank has issued cat bonds several times on behalf of governments in Central and South America, and the Philippines deal follows the same template.

Unlike traditional insurance cover, which typically pays out well after the fact based on actual losses, cat bonds pay out through principal reductions as soon as an event occurs that meets certain objective criteria. That means they can be structured to provide a quick boost to national budgets in the event a disaster hits.

In the Philippines' case, the earthquake-linked notes pay out if an earthquake measuring at least 5.0 causes losses above a certain amount under a formula calcuated by AIR Worldwide, an independent consultancy. Modelled losses of over Ps11.1bn (US$219m) will trigger a 35% payout, rising to 70% above Ps28.9bn and 100% for losses of Ps115.8bn of higher.

The tropical cyclone tranche pays out on the same scale for losses above Ps40.6bn, Ps81.1bn and Ps152.7bn. That means investors will lose all of their principal if a storm costs the Philippines more than about US$3bn.

With Triple A rated World Bank as the issuer and a floating-rate coupon, the format appeals to investors looking for non-correlated exposure, as well as to the specialist insurance market.

Investors in Europe took 58% of the bonds, North America 25%, Asia 13%, and Bermuda 4%. By investor type, asset managers booked 50%, insurance-linked securities (ILS) funds 29%, insurers and reinsurers 13%, and pension funds 8%.

GC Securities and Swiss Re were joint structuring agents, bookrunners and managers. Munich Re was joint structuring agent, placement agent and manager. AIR Worldwide was risk modeller and calculation agent.

The supply of cat bonds in Asia is growing, albeit slowly. The region's first deal came in 2003 when Taiwan issued a US$100m three-year deal as part of its earthquake insurance scheme, while Japanese property insurers have also made use of the instruments. The concept has also been discussed more recently in Pakistan and the Pacific Islands.

In February, Singapore saw its first cat bond, a A$75m (US$53m) issue through Orchard ILS to provide Australia and New Zealand catastrophe protection to Insurance Australia Group. Singapore offers a government subsidy that covers the upfront issuance costs of cat bonds.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland and Steve Garton)

