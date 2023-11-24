Philippines' South China Sea patrols with US within its rights -security adviser

Adds comments from defence minister in paragraphs 3 and 4, and background

MANILA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines' joint patrols with the United States in the South China Sea are within Manila's rights, and it will continue to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, its national security adviser said on Friday.

The Southeast Asian nation rejects China's assertion that the Philippines enlisted "foreign forces" to patrol the South China Sea, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement, responding to Beijing's remarks.

"The Philippines is not stirring up trouble," Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters. "Our interests are to protect our rights."

China claims most of the South China Sea on the basis of a "nine-dash line" that stretches as far as 1,500 km (900 miles) south of its mainland, cutting into the EEZs of rival claimants Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

