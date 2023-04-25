Philippines' SM Prime see REIT IPO launch in second half of this year

MANILA, April 25 (Reuters) - Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc SMPH.PS is looking at launching the listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the second half of this year, subject to market conditions, its president said on Tuesday.

The company, which owns a large number of malls and offices in the Philippines, is in talks with advisors for the deal, SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said at the company's annual stockholder meeting.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

