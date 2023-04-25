News & Insights

Philippines' SM Prime see REIT IPO launch in second half of this year

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

April 25, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, April 25 (Reuters) - Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc SMPH.PS is looking at launching the listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the second half of this year, subject to market conditions, its president said on Tuesday.

The company, which owns a large number of malls and offices in the Philippines, is in talks with advisors for the deal, SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said at the company's annual stockholder meeting.

