Philippines sets 2034 T-bond coupon rate at 6.250%

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of 2034 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr fully awards 30 billion pesos ($532.77 million) offer at coupon rate of 6.250%

* Tenders total 102.2 billion pesos

* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 56.31 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales)

