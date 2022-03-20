Philippines set to launch three-tranche dollar bond deal -document

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine government is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue with tenures of five, 10.5 and 25 years, according to a government document seen by reporters on Monday.
The borrower has opened orders for a five-year bond at the 125 basis points over Treasuries area, a 10.5-year note at the 165 bps over area and a 25-year bond at the 4.7% area, the document showed.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.