Philippines set to launch three-tranche dollar bond deal -document

Contributors
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The Philippine government is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue with tenures of five, 10.5 and 25 years, according to a government document seen by reporters on Monday.

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine government is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue with tenures of five, 10.5 and 25 years, according to a government document seen by reporters on Monday.

The borrower has opened orders for a five-year bond at the 125 basis points over Treasuries area, a 10.5-year note at the 165 bps over area and a 25-year bond at the 4.7% area, the document showed.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More