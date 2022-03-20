Philippines set to launch three-tranche dollar bond deal -document

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine government is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue with tenures of five, 10.5 and 25 years, according to a government document seen by reporters on Monday.

The borrower has opened orders for a five-year bond at the 125 basis points over Treasuries area, a 10.5-year note at the 165 bps over area and a 25-year bond at the 4.7% area, the document showed.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

