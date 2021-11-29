Philippines sells $7.2 bln of peso retail treasury bonds

MANILA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday it had sold 360 billion pesos ($7.2 billion) of new retail treasury bonds, which include 330.5 billion pesos in fresh cash intended for budgetary support.

The total proceeds from the sale of 5-1/2-year bonds also include 29.5 billion pesos representing the portion for a bond exchange for notes due in 2022, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a statement.

($1 = 50.37 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

