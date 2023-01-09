Philippines sells $3 bln global bond in triple-tranche deal

Adds breakdown, pricing, order book

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines has raised $3 billion for this year's budget financing via a triple-tranche global bond deal that drew strong investor interest, National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said on Tuesday.

The latest global bond sale is the second such issue under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after a $2 billion deal last year.

The Southeast Asian country sold $500 million worth of 5.5-year bonds at 4.743%, $1.25 billion of 10.5-year bonds at 5.001%, and $1.25 billion of 25-year "sustainability" bonds at 5.50%, De Leon said.

"Due to a strong orderbook which peaked at around $28.2 billion for all tranches, we were able to compress price guidance by 50 bps (basis points), 50 bps, and 45 bps, respectively, while still upsizing the transaction from an initial target issue size of $2 billion," she said.

BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were tapped as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

