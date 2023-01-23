Philippines sells $275 mln worth of T-bonds at auction

January 23, 2023 — 12:12 am EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

* BTr fully awards 15 billion pesos ($275.84 million)

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at 4.211% avg yield vs previous rate 4.250%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at 4.912% avg yield vs previous rate 4.967%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at 5.428% avg yield vs previous rate 5.448%

* Details are on the BTr's website

($1 = 54.38 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

