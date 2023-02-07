Philippines sells $2.95 bln retail T-bonds at 6.125% coupon

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction on Tuesday of 5.5-year retail T-bonds:

* BTr awards total of 162.18 billion pesos ($2.95 billion) at 6.125% coupon rate

* Tenders total 196.109 billion pesos versus BTr's offer of 30 billion pesos

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 54.90 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

