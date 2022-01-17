Commodities

Philippines sees record 2021 rice output despite typhoon losses

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

MANILA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines' paddy rice production in 2021 likely exceeded 20 million tonnes, marking a new record high for the annual harvest despite crop losses from a powerful typhoon last month, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country, one of the world's biggest rice importers, has enough supply of the staple grain this year, he said at a media briefing.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

