News & Insights

Philippines seeks at least $1 bln from retail bond offer

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 25, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

Price-setting auction for retail dollar bond set for Sept. 27

Offer period for 5.5-year retail bond is from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6

Philippines plans to raise $1 bln from maiden sukuk issue in Q4

Updates with bond maturity detail in paragraph 3, price-setting auction in paragraph 7

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine government will try to raise at least $1 billion from an onshore offer of U.S. dollar-denominated retail bonds to be launched this week, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

The government also plans to raise at least $1 billion from its maiden sukuk bond issue to be launched likely in the last quarter of 2023, he told reporters.

Manila's onshore retail dollar bond offer with a 5.5-year maturity is the second of its kind in the Philippines, following the maiden issue in 2021, which raised $1.6 billion.

"There may be a big demand, so maybe we can upsize," said Diokno.

The offer is an alternative investment product available to Filipinos at a minimum placement of $200, or its peso equivalent, and should help to boost government budgetary support.

Investors will receive coupon payment tax-free, making it "a good investment", Diokno said.

The Bureau of the Treasury, which will hold a price-setting auction on Sept. 27 for the bond offer, has set the minimum issue size at $200 million, it said in a notice on its website. The offer period is from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

The government has held discussions on a potential structure for the sukuk issue, which could carry a five-year or 10-year maturity, the former national treasurer Rosalia de Leon said earlier this month before she was appointed as a member of the central bank's monetary board.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Sam Holmes)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.