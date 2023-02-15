Philippines seeks additional sugar imports of up to 440,000 tonnes

Adds details, background

MANILA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines is seeking to import up to an additional 440,000 tonnes of refined sugar in the current crop year to boost tight domestic supply, according to a notice of government approval issued on Wednesday.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said the first batch of imports of up to 100,000 tonnes should arrive as soon as possible, while the second batch of 100,000 tonnes should arrive before April 1. The balance of 240,000 tonnes should arrive not earlier than April 1.

Of the total approved volume, 200,000 tonnes will be allocated to consumers, while the balance of 240,000 tonnes will be for buffer stock, to be released only upon approval by the SRA board.

The board chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is also the agriculture secretary, earlier approved an initial import volume of 150,000 tonnes for the 2022/23 crop year, comprising refined and raw sugar.

The initial sugar imports, however, did not help ease local prices of the sweetener, which currently sells at 87 pesos to 110 pesos ($1.58-$1.99) a kilo, compared with a retail price of just 65 pesos a year ago, based on government data.

High prices of sugar and other kitchen essentials, especially onions, added pressure to Philippine inflation running at a 14-year high.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

