Philippines Secures 7 Mln Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said the Philippines has secured 7 million additional doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a new supply agreement. The 7 million additional doses are secured through a partnership with the private sector. The deliveries would begin in mid-2021.

"We appreciate the continued confidence demonstrated by the government of the Philippines through this new agreement, as well as the support of the private sector, resulting in 20 million doses secured for the country," said Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

