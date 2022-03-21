Philippines says three-tranche $2.25 bln bond issue 'successfully priced'

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' $2.25 billion three-tranche bond issue had been "successfully priced", including $1 billion from an inaugural 25-year green bond offer, National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said on Tuesday.

The issue also includes $500 million worth of five-year bonds and $750 million in 10.5-year bonds.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.