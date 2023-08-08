Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 1.3% yr/yr

Adds other subsectors' performance, comparative rice output projection, government statement in paragraphs 3-6

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production by value shrank 1.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, due mainly to lower fisheries output, government data showed ahead of Thursday's GDP report.

Crops output, which accounted for 56.3% of the sector's overall production, rose 1.2%, according to the data released on Wednesday.

Fisheries production declined 14.2%, poultry increased 1.5%, while livestock expanded 0.7%.

Unhusked rice harvest increased 1.1% by volume during the quarter, slower than the 1.6% rise projected by the government for the period.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is also agriculture secretary, has assured rice stock in the country, one of the world's top rice importers, is enough to last even after the El Nino dry weather phenomenon next year.

"The rice situation is manageable and stable," Marcos said in a statement on Wednesday, following a meeting with industry stakeholders.

