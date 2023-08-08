News & Insights

Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 1.3% yr/yr

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

August 08, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production by value shrank 1.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's GDP report.

Crops output, which accounted for 56.3% of the sector's overall production, rose 1.2%, with unhusked rice harvest up 1.1% by volume. The Philippines is one of the world's biggest rice importers.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

