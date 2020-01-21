Philippines says Chevron unit underpaid rent for oil terminal lot

The Philippines said on Tuesday a lease contract between a unit of Chevron Corp and a state-run firm was "grossly disadvantageous" to the government, after a review showed the energy company had been paying a "minuscule" rent.
